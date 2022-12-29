Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl

In his own unique way, the late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach indelibly impacted Texas Tech and Ole Miss football history.

Coaching the Red Raiders from 2000-09, Leach helped Texas Tech reach previously unknown heights. A program that had won five bowl games in its history won five under Leach in a six-year span from 2002-07. The Red Raiders, who hadn’t scraped the AP top 10 since 1977 prior to Leach’s hiring, spent three weeks in 2008 ranked No. 2 in the country.

After a stint with Washington State, Leach took charge of the Bulldogs before the 2020 season. He tussled with the Rebels in three Egg Bowls, going 1-2 as Ole Miss ran a pass-happy offense not dissimilar from the Air Raid designs that Leach helped pioneer.

Fittingly, both schools paid him tribute with helmet decals in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. Texas Tech’s included a skull and crossbones, referencing Leach’s well-documented love of pirates.

The Rebels’ decals featur the word “MIKE,” with the “I” stylized as Mississippi State’s famous cowbell.