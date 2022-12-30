Urban Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer compared the two quarterbacks on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” and he stressed not to sleep on Bennett.

“I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said. “I think he’s a winner, I think he plays with his legs, plays with his head. He’s a pretty good passer, size is an issue but he plays tough, plays very physical.

While Bennett’s resume is impressive, including a national championship and back-to-back seasons with at least 20 passing touchdowns, Meyer concedes that Stroud will be the higher pick in the draft.

Meyer said that he talked with Ohio State quarterbacks coach Cory Dennis, who gave high praise to the junior quarterback.

“He sees the field better than any quarterback [Cory Dennis] has ever been around, and that includes Dwayne Haskins, JT [Barrett] and Justin Fields, which is saying something,” Meyer said. “He’s going to have to have a big day.”

Meyer agrees with the majority that Stroud is the more talented player, but he believes in Bennett enough that it’s not as big of a difference as the public may perceive.

“I think [Ohio State has] an edge, but it’s not as big an edge as everyone thinks,” Meyer said. “Stetson Bennett’s a winner.”

