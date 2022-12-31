That’s a TD’ Trends on Twitter Following Controversial Call That Goes Against Michigan

Michigan has not had the start it wanted against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Early in the second quarter as they trailed 14–3, the Wolverines looked primed to score its first touchdown of the game. However, the officials in the game felt a different way.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy delivered a 50-yard strike to Roman Wilson. In what looked like a touchdown for the Wolverines, officials ruled that Wilson caught the ball with complete control at the Horned Frogs’ one-yard line.

It clearly looked as though Wilson did not have complete control in the catch until he landed in the end zone. However, on the very next play, Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings attempted to cross the goal line for a Michigan touchdown. Instead, he fumbled the ball, and TCU’s Bud Clark recovered the fumble.

The Mullings fumble led to a plethora of discussion across social media on whether Wilson’s reception should have been declared a touchdown for the Wolverines.

The Horned Frogs lead the Wolverines, 21–3, with just over four minutes to go in the second quarter.