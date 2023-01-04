Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan

Indiana men’s basketball program has put together a 10-3 mark as Big Ten play heats up.

Other than a loss to Rutgers in conference play in early December, the Hoosiers two other losses came against Arizona and Kansas, two top five Associated Press teams. Despite the strong start, a fan of the program sent Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis a harsh yet peculiar message on a sticky note about IU's current play being “soft” and that the forward was a “horrible leader.”

But instead of giving negative energy to the hate mail, Jackson-Davis is using it as a fuel and inspiration to prove the fan wrong.

“You wonder why players experience mental health issues and problems. We are going to continue to get better as a team as we continue this journey. Thank you @TimWeaver20 for your words of encouragement! Go Hoosiers! #iubb,” Davis tweeted.

While the fan feels as though this year’s IU team “may be the softest team yet,” Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson has high hopes after the program eclipsed 20-plus wins last season. So far, the Hoosiers are living up to expectation behind the play of Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 63.4% from the field this season. Indiana is currently eighth in Big Ten.