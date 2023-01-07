LOS ANGELES — The Nike Sparq camps are annual collections of the most prized high school football recruits in a specific region of the country. They are a who’s who of four-and five-star talent, the fastest, biggest and most athletic players from around the country all showcasing their skills in what many describe as the prep version of the NFL combine.

The players who attend the invitation-only events hold offers from some of America’s most blueblood college programs.

Except for one guy.

Brock Bowers showed up at the 2019 Nike Sparq camp in the Bay Area with one scholarship offer (from Nevada). And yet, he mystified an audience of spectators, several of whom were left in disbelief at his 40-yard dash time.

He ran it in 4.5 seconds. Doubtful of such a time from a player they did not recognize, camp officials asked him to run it again.

He ran it in 4.5 seconds. And that’s without much practice. It was the first time he’d been seriously timed in the 40. He didn’t have proper hand placement, release or stance.

“He ran it in a lineman’s stance,” laughs Nathan Kenion, Bowers’s seven-on-seven coach who got him an invitation to the combine-like event. “Afterward, everyone started to hit him up. ‘Hey, who are you?’”

That seems like an eternity ago now. Two years into his college career at Georgia, Bowers is playing in his second national championship game and enters this one, like he did the last, as the team’s leading receiver.

Before the top-seeded Bulldogs (14–0) meet TCU (13–1) on Monday at SoFi Stadium, Bowers is surrounded by a group of inquiring reporters during the team’s media day session, attempting to explain this meteoric rise of his from unrecognizable player out of Napa, California in 2019 to arguably already the best tight end in UGA history just a few years later.

Like his appearance at the Nike camp, he’s not really supposed to be here. In fact, without his 7-on-7 coach arguing with camp officials to include Bowers—they initially rejected him—there is a chance he stays hidden in wine country playing for a struggling high school team (they went 0–10 his sophomore season).

His 40 time, vertical leap and other metrics caught the eyes of recruiters, and as his junior football season began, Bowers went from one scholarship offer to about two dozen. Welcome to college football recruiting, where a few strides of your legs can turn into an expense-paid trip to a school.

But there is plenty more to like about Bowers.

He’s got size: 6’4”, 230 pounds. He’s got inane athleticism: Did you see him defy gravity against Ohio State?

He’s got strength: He’s wired with muscle from head to toe. He’s got smarts: He’s never made worse than a B in school.

And he’s got pedigree: His parents both played sports at Utah State (dad Warren was an offensive lineman and mom DeAnna was a record-breaking softball pitcher).

“The 40-yard dash time put him on the map,” says Richie Wessman, Brock’s high school coach at Napa. “It caught like wildfire. One program after another became interested. They’d all come by the school and you’d go down the list of their questions about him and at the end, they were like, ‘How can you not want this kid?’”

Over the last two years, the once-unknown prospect became one of the most unstoppable tight end forces that college football has ever seen. Bowers draws comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers big man George Kittle and Kyle Pitts, the former Florida tight end drafted fourth in the 2021 draft.

Kenion believes Bowers is a better receiver than all of them. The numbers bear it out. In 29 games played, he has 112 catches for 1,672 yards and 19 touchdowns. His figures as a sophomore this year are nearly identical to those as a freshman (in fact, he’s got the exact same amount of catches).