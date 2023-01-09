After leading his team to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances, Utah’s Cameron Rising is ready for one more ride.

The star quarterback announced on Monday that he will return to Salt Lake City for the 2023 season, which will be his third as the team’s starter. The announcement comes one week after the Utes’ 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, a game in which Rising was unable to finish after suffering a knee injury.

Utah has gone 10-4 in each of the past two seasons, winning the conference championship game in each year. Rising has passed for 5,527 yards across 26 games over the past two seasons, with 46 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go along with 12 rushing scores. Rising was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 and received an honorable mention in ’22.

This will be Rising’s sixth year in college, as he enrolled at Texas out of high school in 2018 before transferring to Utah and sitting out the ’19 season. He appeared in just one game in ’20 before taking the reins of the offense in ’21.

Rising joins a host of high-profile Pac-12 quarterbacks for 2023, a list that includes defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Jayden de Laura (Arizona) and Cameron Ward (Washington State). Each threw for over 3,000 yards last season.