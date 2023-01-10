Colorado, Arizona State to Play in Week Zero in 2023, per Report

With the 2022 college football season hardly cold, fans are already turning their attention to ’23.

Next season will begin with a bang as Colorado reportedly will travel to Arizona State in Week Zero, according to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit made the announcement with five minutes left in Monday’s national championship, citing information Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave him Monday evening.

"On (College) Gameday with us he actually gave us some news. This is for you," Herbstreit told Chris Fowler during the broadcast. "Breaking news from Prime... Colorado's gonna open up with Arizona State in their first game and then they're gonna play TCU in their second game."

Both Colorado and the Sun Devils will be breaking in new coaches for 2023. The Buffaloes, one of college football's most reliable programs for much of the late 20th century, will attempt to return to glory under Sanders after hiring him away from Jackson State on Dec. 3. Arizona State replaced coach Herm Edwards with 32-year-old ex-Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Originally, Colorado was supposed to open the 2023 season against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. The Buffaloes are still reportedly scheduled to visit TCU on Sept. 2.

The Sun Devils lead the all-time series between the two teams 10–3 and have won the squads’ last two meetings.