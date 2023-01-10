Lee Corso Dupes Viewers With CFP National Championship Headgear Pick

Ever one for the theatrical, Lee Corso dug into his bag of tricks when making his headgear pick for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night.

When the time came for the beloved 87-year-old analyst to make his selection, Corso made sure not to disappoint. He began by reciting his unsuccessful, 0–2 record in picks for the CFP semifinals before turning to the rest of his crew and asking for a Georgia Bulldogs headpiece.

However, Corso made sure to stop just short of putting on the Bulldogs headgear. He then nonchalantly tossed the prop aside and pulled out a plain white and purple TCU hat, signaling that he was taking the Horned Frogs to win Monday night’s title game.

It’s unclear why Corso didn’t have TCU headgear at his disposal, but the fake-out proved to be rather effective. The rest of the College Gameday crew was in shock at the selection—or at least the manner in which the pick was made.

The Horned Frogs (13–1) will enter the national championship as significant underdogs to the defending champion Bulldogs. However, Sonny Dykes and his team have had plenty of detractors throughout the 2022 season and certainly won’t let any further doubts affect their effort at SoFi Stadium Monday.

The CFP national championship between Georgia and TCU is currently airing on ESPN.