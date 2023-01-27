Miami Fires OC Josh Gattis After One Season

The University of Miami has fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis following his first season with the team, the program announced Friday.

Gattis was a fast riser in the coaching industry, starting with a season as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator in 2018, helping the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. He left Alabama for Michigan the following year and spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, which included winning the Broyles Award for top assistant in 2021.

After last season, Gattis joined first-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal in Miami. However, the Hurricanes offense never got going despite those two prominent offensive names joining the program. The Hurricanes averaged 369.4 yards and 23.6 points per game, which were just ninth and tenth in the ACC, respectively.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami will pay Gattis’s “large buyout” to go in a different direction. While Cristobal and Gattis both previously worked at Alabama, they worked together on the same staff for the first time in 2022.

Along with Miami, Michigan and Alabama—Gattis’s last two programs—are now also looking for new offensive coordinators, as the Wolverines fired Matt Weiss amid a police investigation and Bill O’Brien left the Crimson Tide for the NFL’s Patriots.