Charles Barkley Details Why He Chose Auburn

Charles Barkley is surely one who will make some eye-popping remarks when he is on the air for NBA on TNT or any chance he gets to debate sports topics.

On Saturday, during an interview with announcers Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw at the Auburn-West Virginia game as part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge, the Hall of Famer’s demeanor was no different. When Fitzgerald and Bradshaw asked why he chose Auburn to play college basketball, Barkley was brutally honest in his response.

“They sucked, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I tell all of these kids if you want an education, you get an education anywhere. But the No. 1 thing you look at if you're going to a school is playing time.”

Before choosing to play at Auburn, Barkley contemplated offers from UAB and Alabama. However, the TNT analyst prioritized playing time as the deciding factor as to why he chose the Tigers.

“With this stupid ass transfer portal we've got going on in America today ... you knew that quarterback or the guy was good, why would you go to the school when you know there's a great player already there?,” Barkley asked. “… I was looking at Alabama, Auburn, UAB—UAB was my first choice. Then I looked at Alabama. When I went to Auburn, they weren’t very good, and I wanted to play. It turned into the best decision ever.”

While Auburn ended up losing to West Virginia, 80–77, despite making a strong second-half run, Barkley’s time with the Tigers’ program led to him becoming the No. 5 pick in the 1984 NBA draft, the ’93 NBA MVP and an 11-time NBA All-Star.