Your Guide to the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Full Bracket, Dates, and More
It's been a wonderfully popular year for NCAA women's volleyball, and things are about to get even more exciting with the 2024 volleyball tournament right around the corner.
Last year saw reigning champs Texas handily defeat Nebraska for yet another national title. Who will emerge victorious from the 64-team field this time around? Read on for more, including the full bracket, key dates, and the teams to watch.
Full 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Bracket
The full 2024 bracket, led by No. 1 seeds Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, and Louisville, is listed below. As a reminder, 31 of these teams qualified automatically by winning their conference, while 33 received at-large bids.
A printable bracket, including start times for each match-up, can be found here.
Region 1–Pittsburgh Quarter
No. 1 Pittsburgh (29-1) vs. Morehead State (18-14)
No. 8 Oklahoma (14-10) vs. UTEP (27-6)
No. 5 TCU (21-7) vs. Hawai'i (21-9)
No. 4 Oregon (22-7) vs. High Point (23-6)
No. 3 Kentucky (20-7) vs. Cleveland State (23-9)
No. 6 Minnesota (20-10) vs. Western Kentucky (28-6)
No. 7 Missouri (20-8) vs. Texas State (22-8)
No. 2 SMU (24-7) vs. Wichita State (18-13)
Region 2—Louisville Quarter
No. 1 Louisville (25-5) vs. Chicago State (19-9)
No. 8 Northern Iowa (25-7) vs. Illinois (18-12)
No. 5 BYU (19-9) vs. Loyola Chicago (21-11)
No. 4 Purdue (26-6) vs. Western Michigan (20-12)
No. 3 Kansas (24-4) vs. Colgate (19-10)
No. 6 Florida (21-7) vs. NC State (16-12)
No. 7 Loyola Marymount (24-5) vs. Washington (19-11)
No. 2 Stanford (25-4) vs. Sacramento State (21-11)
Region 2—Penn State Quarter
No. 1 Penn State (29-2) vs. Delaware State (17-13)
No. 8 North Carolina (22-7) vs. Yale (19-5)
No. 5 Marquette (23-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (27-4)
No. 4 Utah (24-5) vs. College of Charleston (25-8)
No. 3 Texas (18-6) vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (20-10)
No. 6 USC (21-9) vs. UT Arlington (29-2)
No. 7 Florida State (21-9) vs. Ole Miss (17-11)
No. 2 Creighton (29-2) vs. South Dakota (21-9)
Region 2—Nebraska Quarter
No. 1 Nebraska (29-2) vs. Florida A&M (27-6)
No. 8 Miami (21-10) vs. South Dakota State (27-2)
No. 5 Dayton (29-2) vs. South Carolina (16-11)
No. 4 Baylor (22-7) vs. Wofford (23-8)
No. 3 Arizona State (29-2) vs. New Hampshire (18-9)
No. 6 Texas A&M (19-7) vs. Colorado State (20-10)
No. 7 Georgia Tech (20-9) vs. Tennessee (15-11)
No. 2 Wisconsin (23-6) vs. Fairfield (21-11)
2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Schedule
The first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will be played between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, followed by regionals from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15. The final four will then move to the semifinals on Dec. 19, with the winners of those games moving on to the championship at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 22.
The first-round schedule can be found below. All times are in E.T.
Dec. 5 (Stream on ESPN+)
Loyola Chicago vs. BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Western Ky. vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
UT Arlington vs. Southern California, 5 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Missouri, 5 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Ole Miss vs. Florida St., 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Dayton, 5:30 p.m.
FGCU vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Western Mich. vs. Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Hawaii vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland St. vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita St. vs. SMU, 8 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Creighton, 8 p.m.
Wofford vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.
High Point vs. Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Col. of Charleston vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 (Stream on ESPN+)
Illinois vs. UNI, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. UTEP, 4 p.m.
NC State vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
Yale vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.
South Dakota St. vs. Miami (FL), 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago St. vs. Louisville, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington vs. LMU (CA), 7:30 p.m.
Colgate vs. Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. vs. Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Stanford, 10 p.m.
Timing for the second round will be announced at a later date.
How to Watch the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament
The first and second rounds of the 2024 Volleyball Tournament can be live streamed on ESPN+, while the regional semifinals and finals will be on ESPNU, ESPN2, and ABC. ESPN will then broadcast the semifinals, while ABC will broadcast the championship; for those without cable, the semifinals and championship can be streamed on Fubo.
For a full list of updated broadcast details, visit the NCAA website.
Round
Dates
Time
How to Watch
Semifinal #1
Dec. 19
6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN, Fubo
Semifinal #2
Dec. 19
30 mins after semifinal #1
ESPN, Fubo
Championship
Dec. 22
3 p.m. ET
ABC, Fubo
Teams to Watch in the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Pitt, Nebraska, Louisville, and Penn State are the four No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament. Pittsburgh just won its third consecutive ACC championship, while Nebraska and PSU each hold a share of the Big Ten title. Louisville has the worst record of the four at 25-5 but will certainly be motivated by the prospect of winning a title at home.
Within the 64-team field, two are making their first-ever appearance: Chicago State and UTEP.