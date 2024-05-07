Monte Harrison, 28-Year-Old Former MLB Player, Commits to Play Football at Arkansas
Monte Harrison is taking an unconventional path to gridiron glory. The 28-year-old former MLB player has committed to play wide receiver at Arkansas. He will enroll as a freshman walk-on.
Harrison was a two-sport start at Lee's Summit West High School and committed to play football at Nebraska in the summer of 2013, but was also a top prospect entering the 2014 MLB draft. The Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the second round as an outfielder, and he signed on June 14.
In January of 2018, he was traded to the Miami Marlins as part of the blockbuster Christian Yelich deal, and was immediately ranked as one of the Marlins' top prospects. He made his big league debut on August 4, 2020 and in 32 games slashed .170/.235/.255 with one home run and three RBIs. Over the next two seasons, he only got into 18 games with the Marlins (in 2021) and the Los Angeles Angels (in 2022). In 50 career games, Harrison hit .176 with an on-base percentage of .253, while slugging .295. He hit two home runs, drive in six runs and posted an OPS of .547 and a -0.1 WAR.
He caught back on with the Brewers in 2023, and played in 88 Triple-A games but was released in September. He decided football was his best option.
As a high school senior, 247 Sports ranked Harrison as a four-star receiver and the 376th-best player in the nation. In his final prep season, he caught 60 passes for 1,007 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also added 12 touchdowns on 198 rushing yards and threw a touchdown pass.
This is a fascinating story. Harrison is one part Bo Jackson, one part Van Wilder.