Bama in the NFL, Week 17 Tracker: League Takes Christmas Games to New Level
If you're wondering about the NFL schedule this weekend, the league is trying something new with games spread out over five days, including two on Christmas Day even though it's on a Wednesday.
Those two games, along with one scheduled for Thursday, will all be shown on streaming services including the first-ever NFL games on Netflix. The three games set for Saturday will all be on the NFL Network.
Which the broadcasting services may be different, the NFL playing on Christmas Day isn't that new. Overall, there have been 30 Christmas Day games over the years (all previously on national television), the first of which happened because that's when the playoffs fell in 1971. There were two Divisional Round games played that afternoon, the first in Minnesota. This was back when the Vikings played outside at Metropolitan Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly out-gained, but thanks to turnovers won 20–12, and went on to win the Super Bowl.
The later game that day, which resulted in widespread complaints, featured the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The longest NFL game in history went to double overtime, lasting 82 minutes and 40 seconds, before the Dolphins pulled out the 27-24 victory. In response, the league didn't schedule another Christmas Day game until 1989. Ironically, it was with the Vikings, who inside the Metrodome defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 29-21 in a regular-season game.
NFL Week 17 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 17 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Because of their records and history, it has to be the Green Bay (11-4) at Minnesota Vikings (13-2). Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but at minimum playoff seeding is at stake. The Vikings are tied with the Detroit Lions atop the NFC North. Josh Jacobs appeared to be favoring his left arm/shoulder when he was pulled from the Saints game on Monday night, but all early indications are that he should be ready for Sunday. "“He wanted to go back in, but there was no need for it,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said per Packers On SI. “I actually told him at halftime, I was like, ‘Hey, we’ll give you another series in the second half, but I want to get you out,’ just being a short week and get him ready to roll for Minnesota.”
Best Matchup
Derrick Henry against DeMeco Ryan's defense. Henry is coming off a game with 189 scrimmage yards (162 rush, 27 receiving), which marked the fourth time he topped 150 this season. He's second in the league this season in both touchdowns (15) and scrimmage yards (1,788, including 1,636 rushing). Henry has also had a lot of big games against Houston, averaging 102.2 rushing yards, with 12 rushing touchdowns in 14 career games against the Texans. He's topped 200 rushing yards in three of his last four games at Houston. The primary guy trying to stop him will be Henry To'oTo'o, who is aiming for his third straight game with 10-plus tackles.
Bama in the NFL: Week 17 Notes
How to Watch: NFL Schedule Week 17
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon CT (Netflix)
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4330 p.m. (Netflix)
Thursday's Game
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, noon (NFL Network)
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals, 3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday's Games
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, noon (CBS)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, noon (Fox)
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, noon (Fox)
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Games
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)