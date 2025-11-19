Mizzou Circles Back, Flips Jayden McGregory From Louisville
Four months ago, the Missouri Tigers thought they'd land the commitment of four-star safety Jayden McGregory. He shocked the Missouri football fanbase when he made the decision to head to Louisville. He's now reversed that decision by flipping his commitment from Louisville to Missouri.
Hayes Fawcett was the first to break the news of Missouri landing McGregory.
McGregory is the No. 384 player in the country, per national composite rankings. He's also the No. 21 player at his position and the fourth-best in the state of Iowa. McGregory held offers from programs such as Kansas, Minnesota, Florida State and others. He's a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect from Des Moines, Iowa.
Missouri has been on a quiet hot streak recently, picking up nine commitments since the beginning of October. The secondary has seen a significant boost, even before the addition of McGregory, with the likes of safeties Brody Jones and Carter Stewart, along with cornerbacks Jaxon Gates and Ahmod Billins.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers might not be done, either. They have their sights set on four-star quarterback Rocco Marriott, a native of Platte City, Missouri. Marriott is currently committed to James Madison, but was recently on campus for Missouri's loss to Texas A&M and received a prediction to land with the Tigers just before that.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)