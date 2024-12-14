35 Student-Athletes Graduate from Alabama: Roll Call, December 14, 2024
The University of Alabama held its winter commencement in Coleman Coliseum on Friday and 35 student-athletes were among the graduates.
Here is a list of every student-athlete who received a diploma and walked across the stage:
Baseball
- Grayson Hitt
- Evan Sleight
Men's Basketball
- Houston Mallette
Football
- Tyler Booker
- James Burnip
- MJ Chirgwin
- CJ Dippre
- Kneeland Hibbett
- Tim Keenan III
- Jah-Marien Latham
- Kendrick Law
- Coby McNeal
- Malachi Moore
- Jalen Milroe
- Damon Payne Jr.
- Ty Simpson
- Kade Wehby
Women's Golf
- Elina Sinz
- Isabella van der Biest
Gymnastics
- Corinne Bunagan
- Lilly Hudson
Rowing
- Reagan Labiak
Soccer
- Carys Hall
- Kate Henderson
- Nedya Sawan
- Gessica Skorka
- Brooke Steere
Swimming and Diving
- Kaique Alves
- Anna Ogren
Women's Tennis
- Loudmilla Bencheikh
- Ansley Cheshire
Men's Track and Field/Cross Country
- Brady Barton
Women's Track and Field/Cross Country
- Megan Albamonti
- Victoria Faber
Volleyball
- Chaise Campbell
Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
No results.
Did You Notice?
- Legendary former Alabama head coach and seven-time national champion Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the hot topic of six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick becoming the head coach of North Carolina. These two have known each other for quite some time, as from 1991-94, Saban was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Belichick.
- Ahead of the Alabama women's basketball game this Sunday at 2 p.m., guards Sarah Ashlee Barker and Chloe Spreen announced that the first 500 fans to arrive at Coleman Coliseum will receive an ugly Christmas sweater.
- Alabama sophomore walk-on linebacker Braylon Chatman entered the transfer portal. He didn't see any action in 2023 and played with the special teams scout group. The in-state athlete was one of six Alabama players on the roster from Hewitt-Trussville: defensive back Malachi Moore, offensive lineman Jackson Howell, walk-on quarterback Cade Carruth, walk-on linebacker Ayden Moore (the brother of Malachi) and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne––who entered the portal on Dec. 9.
- Saban also opened up about the hiring of new West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez on The Pat McAfee Show. Saban is from Fairmont, West Virginia, and has been open about his love for the state, university and football program for quite some time (and he talks more about it in this clip). He was also a defensive backs coach for the Mountaineers in 1978 and 1979.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 14, 1819: Alabama became the 22nd state in the nation, the only one added to the United States that year. The young country had acquired the British claims to all territory east of the Mississippi River as part of the treaty to end the American Revolution.
December 14, 1956: Tony Nathan was born in Birmingham, Ala.
December 14, 1963: In the latest regular season game ever played by the Crimson Tide, Alabama used a 100-yard kickoff return by Gary Martin, a 1-yard run by Benny Nelson and a 36-yard field goal by Tim Davis to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Miami en route to a 17-12 victory. Playing without the suspended quarterback Joe Namath, Alabama scored all 17 of its points in the first half before the Hurricane's George Mira, who was 24 of 48 for 301 yards, rallied Miami in the second half. – Bryant Museum.
December 14, 2017: Frank Lary, a two-time All-Star who won a Gold Glove and led the American League in wins in 1956, died in the same city he was born, Northport, Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo."
–– Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines
Check us out on:
We'll leave you with this...
Check out Sports Illustrated's 2024 Year In Review magazine.