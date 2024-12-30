Aaliyah Nye Ties own Alabama Record in No. 20 Women's Basketball Win: Roll Call, Dec. 30, 2024
Aaliyah Nye tied her Alabama career record of eight 3-pointers while scoring a career-best 30 points as the No. 20 women’s basketball team closed non-conference play with a 93-46 home victory over Jacksonville.
Nye, a versatile graduate student who can play guard or forward, was 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. Along with Nye, the Crimson Tide’s starting five combined to score 67 of the team's 93 points. Freshman guard Eris Lester added 14 points off the bench for her fourth double-digit scoring game of the season. Zaay Green (13 points) scored in double figures for her ninth consecutive game, and Sarah Ashlee Barker (12 points) picked up her 13th double-digit game.
Alabama limited Jacksonville (6-6) to 18 of 61 from the field, 29.5 percent, and held an opponent to under 50 points for the fourth time this season. Junior guard Karly Weathers forced five turnovers, recorded four steals and tallied a block. Saniyah Craig led the Dolphins with 11 points, and Bailey Burns had 10 off the bench.
The Crimson Tide wrapped up the non-conference part of the schedule at 13-1, it's best start to a season in program history.
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide football player Sam Shade was named the head football coach at Alabama A&M University. "This is a new and exciting time to bring Coach Sam Shade to the Hill," athletic director Dr. Paul A. Bryant said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and proven success to a program ready to thrive. His vast resources in the State and impeccable relationships with his team made him the perfect candidate for Alabama A&M University." Shade led Pinson Valley High School to a state title in 2020, and led Miles College to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) crown last season.
- Did you see this catch by Amari Cooper? With it, he became just the second former Crimson Tide player to have 10,000 career receiving yards, joining Julio Jones.
- Also in Buffalo, Tyrell Shavers had his first NFL catch and touchdown on a 69-yard screen pass. He had been promoted from the practice squad for the game against the Jets.
Bama in the NFL, Week 17 Tracker: League Takes Christmas Games to New Level
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 30, 1937: At a Rose Bowl party, screen actor Humphrey Bogart fell into a conversation with a man from Alabama. "It's a funny thing about football," said Bogie. "Most everyone can tell you the name of the coach, but no one ever knows the name of the President of a University. Now, I know all about Frank Thomas being the Alabama coach, but I couldn't tell you for the life of me who the President of the University is." The visitor from Alabama responded, "I don't suppose many people could." The famous actor then introduces himself, "By the way, I'm Humphrey Bogart." The man from Alabama replies, "I'm Richard Foster." Bogie leaves and says, "Nice to meet you Mr. Foster." Mr. Foster just happened to be Dr. Foster, President of the University of Alabama. – Bryant Museum
Dec. 30, 1986: Ray Perkins and Hugh Culverhouse reached an agreement making Perkins the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reported $3.5 million over five years.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I can honestly say that I didn't come to the University of Alabama because I thought it would be easy. No, I came because I knew it would be hard."- Tommy Wilcox
