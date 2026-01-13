Alabama Adds Trio of Transfer Portal Targets on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up. sick Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discussed the three players the Crimson Tide added in the transfer portal, the return of Bray Hubbard and tonight's SEC basketball game against Mississippi State.

The program begins with the addition of Ty Haywood from Michigan. The Crimson Tide have now added two Wolverine offensive lineman in the portal, are they done adding big men now that they have 12 scholarship players going into the next season? Who will play where? The show discusses the offensive line and what it looks like entering the 2026 season at the moment.

We then move to the wide receiver room where the Crimson Tide added N.C. State's Noah Rogers from the transfer portal. What does Rogers bring to the position group? The program talks about the six receivers on the roster and how they match up with one another entering the next year. Will the group be more productive next season?

Finally, we talk about the new kicker and what it means for Conor Talty entering the next season. Will Lorcan Quinn be the Crimson Tide's next place kicker and what is interesting about his background?

Lastly on the football side, the program talks about Bray Hubbard's return to Tuscaloosa ahead of Wednesday's NFL Draft declaration deadline. What will Hubbard bring to the secondary in 2026? How experienced will the unit be? What other NFL Draft decisions are we waiting on?

