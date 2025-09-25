Alabama Football vs. Georgia Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 17 Alabama football will play its SEC opener on the road against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 24
- WOLF LB Jah-Marien Latham: out
- DT Jeremiah Beaman: out
- DT Tim Keenan: probable
- TE Danny Lewis Jr.: probable
Georgia Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 24
- TE Ethan Barbour: out
- OL Malachi Toliver: out
- WR Thomas Blackshear: out
- OL Earnest Greene III: doubtful
It's important to note that Alabama running back Jam Miller (collarbone) is off the injury report and Tim Keenan III (ankle) is listed as probable. These two key starters from last season each sustained their respective injuries before Week 1. However, they were both wearing the regular contact jersey during Wednesday's practice and should be good to go for Georgia.
In the Crimson Tide's first three games, perhaps the most worrisome areas have been the run game in Miller's absence and stopping plays up the middle without Keenan. The Bulldogs hold an FBS-best 33-game winning streak at home, and the return of these two will be pivotal in ending this historic run.
Alabama tight end Danny Lewis was seen wearing a boot on his leg during the ULM game and did not play against Wisconsin. But he will be probable for Georgia
Alabama wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham sustained a neck injury during Tuesday's practice, and he was transported by an ambulance to UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital for further evaluation and care. Prior to the initial availability report, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about Latham's recovery during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
“Continuing to get evaluated,” DeBoer said. “Will probably know more here in the next 48 hours. Most importantly, he’s got motion and feeling. Just texted with him this morning. He told me to tell the guys he’s doing well. Just more tests and more things we’ve got to evaluate. That’s the latest on him.”
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling Keenan's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin.