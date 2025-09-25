Brooks Austin Breaks Down Alabama at Georgia on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brooks Austin as we inch closer and closer to this weekend's matchup between Alabama and Georgia. We take a voicemail, talk about Alabama playing on the road, and the Crimson Tide's first availability report of the season before getting into the matchup with Austin.
The program opens up with the voicemail line as Robert from Brookwood calls and gives his prediction for this weekend's Alabama-Georgia game. Robert outlines his top concern so the program discusses ways Kalen DeBoer can change the Crimson Tide's mojo in road games.
We then move to highlight Hunter De Siver's story from the morning as he pinpoints a key statistical difference between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. Can Alabama improve its third down defense this weekend? How can Ryan Grubb keep the Crimson Tide offense into third and manageable situations in Athens?
Alabama released its first availability report of the year on Wednesday night as obligated by the conference office. The show discusses who's on it for the Tide and what name sticks out for the Georgia offense a few days before kickoff.
Finally, we welcome Brooks Austin of The Film Guy Network to break down and discuss the matchup ahead. Austin highlights the issues he sees in the Crimson Tide's offensive line, while complimenting Alabama's quarterback and wide receivers ahead of the game against Georgia. He details Gunner Stockton's strengths and what he saw from him against Tennessee and gave his opinion on the atmosphere in Samford Stadium.
