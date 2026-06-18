Alabama Baseball Season Wrap Up on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the end of the Alabama baseball season after making the College World Series. We chat about baseball before getting a little more broad and talking about the Alabama athletic season as a whole. Which program performed the best this year?

The program opens with overall thoughts on Omaha and the experience at the College World Series. Gaither discusses the city and the atmosphere as Alabama hadn't been since 1999. We then take some voicemails as our callers discussed the end of the Crimson Tide season.

We move right into the Crimson Tide season and discuss the expectations surrounding Alabama baseball being raised for the future. How has Rob Vaughn elevated the program? What has this season done to impact the interest level of the broader Alabama fanbase?

The conversation shifts to Justin Lebron's legacy at Alabama as he is the face of the Vaughn-era over the last three seasons. Lebron had some challenging moments in 2026, but still served as the team's marquee player, how will he be remembered?

Lastly, we take a deep breath and realize that the athletic season has come to a close. The program looks at Katie Windham's morning article as she ranked how well each Crimson Tide athletic program performed this season. Gaither and Fernandez disagree with Windham and talk about how the football team performed relative to the basketball and baseball team.

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