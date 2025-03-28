Alabama Breaks NCAA Tournament Record in Sweet 16: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss last night's Alabama victory over BYU in the Sweet 16 and discuss an AI Alabama football list.
The program opens and lives largely in the great performance from the Crimson Tide against the Cougars. We tackle great performances from Mark Sears and Aden Holloway as they led the team to a record-breaking night from behind the 3-point line. Has Sears done enough to hang his jersey in Coleman Coliseum?
Alabama set a record for made 3-point shots, but was there anyone feeling like the Crimson Tide was shooting from deep too much?
The show moves from basketball's impressive victory to hit a spring practice update for the Crimson Tide and then debate a list of "The 10 Best Alabama Football Players of All Time" that has several glaring omissions. Does this make us question AI and its usefulness?
