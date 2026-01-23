Alabama Commit's Former School to Enforce Buyout: Roll Call

Alabama added South Carolina edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu from the transfer portal on Jan. 18. According to a report by Jordan Kaye from The State, South Carolina is pursuing a buyout that will either have to be paid by Umeozulu or Alabama for breaking his contract with the Gamecocks.

The report states that Umeozulu signed a contract to return to South Carolina before deciding to enter the potral and transferring to Alabama. Because he reportedly broke the contract, the six-figure buyout has to be paid.

Umeozulu provides a veteran presence as a pass rusher for an Alabama defense that lost a few players at the position to the transfer portal. The former Gamecock had 30 career tackles and 1.5 sacks over three seasons at South Carolina. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden had some spicy comments about the Charles Bediako situation at Alabama during a radio show Thursday night. "We’re gonna beat them anyways. If he plays, we’ll beat them anyways," Golden said.

“They were able to finagle it where they got a judge that’s actually an Alabama donor to write a temporary restraining order… We’re gonna beat them anyways. If he plays, we’ll beat them anyways.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/VHQb66zUil — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 23, 2026

Alabama men's basketball is planning a white out for this Saturday's matchup with Tennessee. The first 10,000 fans will receive a free white T-shirt.

Alabama track and field added three athletes to its signing class on Thursday: distance runner Bismack Kipchirchir from Kenya, hurdler Mario Paul from Kentucky and jumper My'Kell Beck from Ohio.

Former Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in the NFL alongside Denver's Nik Bonitto, Cleveland's Myles Garrett, Detriot's Aiden Hutchinson and Green Bay's Micah Parsons.

Track and Field at Purple at Orange and Purple Invitational, Clemson, South Carolina Because of impending weather around the South, the invitational was rescheduled to being on Thursday instead of Friday. The only event Friday night was the weight throw. Alabama's Noelle Igberaese set a new PR and finished in fourth with a 19.32-meter (63-4.75) mark in her third attempt.

January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016

