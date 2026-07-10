Alabama Football Lands Second Class of 2028 Quarterback

Alabama football adds its fifth commitment in the Class of 2028 as Benjamin Russell quarterback Kingston Preyear committed to the Crimson Tide on Friday. Preyear announced his commitment on ESPN2's College Football Live, choosing Alabama over Florida, Vanderbilt and others.

The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 3 prospect in Alabama, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle by the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback won the 5A state championship, starting in nine games for Montgomery Catholic as a freshman, passing for 1,787 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. He transferred to Benjamin Russell for his sophomore season and took the Wildcats to the 6A semifinals, while claiming a Region 3 championship with current Crimson Tide freshman Cederian Morgan. Preyear passed for 3,026 yards with 34 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 518 yards on the ground and two more scores.

Alabama football lands 4-star QB Kingston Preyear out of Benjamin Russell High School pic.twitter.com/yfUxXB3Knz — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) July 10, 2026

"The relationship with Coach Grubb and Coach Ellis, the consistency with Coach Ellis," Preyear said. "He's been real since day one. They have a development plan for me and I feel like I can go there and bring a national championship to Alabama."

Preyear joins Charles Scott as the second quarterback commitment in the 2028 cycle, continuing a trend of Kalen DeBoer taking two signal-callers in a class. Alabama's five commitments give the Crimson Tide the No. 1 overall class in the 2028 cycle.

"It means the world to play for a team I grew up cheering for and watching," Preyear told ESPN 2. "It just means the world. I'm ready to go in there and compete and work."

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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