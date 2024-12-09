Alabama Football Snubbed By Playoff Committee on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to discuss the fallout from the weekend. The Alabama Crimson Tide was excluded from the College Football Playoff, let's talk about what's next for the sport and for the program going forward now that they've been sent to the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The conversation begins with the ACC Championship game as SMU was able to play a close game with Clemson, seeing both teams selected for the College Football Playoff and leaving the Crimson Tide at home. We react to the decision that preserves conference championship games over regular season schedules and dissect how the Crimson Tide put themselves in this position.
Will the Crimson Tide be cancelling its great non-conference games over the next few years after the committee chose to value wins over strength of schedule? We discuss the games that could be on the chopping block in the future.
Alabama has to move on from being left out as the Crimson Tide was selected for the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. The show reacts to the bowl game and tries to get excited for the game as we discuss who could be opting in or out for Alabama.
Lastly we discuss the 10 players that Alabama's seen enter the transfer portal as the winter window opens today. Who is the one player you'd like to keep if you could pull one back out of the portal?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.