Alabama Football Stars as Superheroes: Just a Minute

How do current and former Crimson Tide football players compare to some of your favorite comic book heroes?

Mason Woods

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) warms up prior to the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither compare current and former Alabama football stars to their superhero counterparts.

For many fans of any sport, their favorite athletes are often viewed as heroes in one way or another. Whether its a personal connection with a player, or simply admiration for what they can do on the field, athletes are no stranger to being referred to as such.

But what if those athletes were actual super-heroes?

Let's take a look at some former and current Alabama football stars and what their comic counterparts might look like.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs or Jameson Williams - The Flash

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, left, celebrates with wide receiver Jameson Williams
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, left, celebrates with wide receiver Jameson Williams after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two of the fastest players to ever grace the Crimson Tide program, it was impossible to decide between Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, so both of them get the nod for The Flash comparison.

2. Jonathan Allen - Superman

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this may not be the first comparison that comes to mind, let me remind you of Jonathan Allen's 2016 game against Texas A&M in which the 6-foot-3, 290 lb. defender went airborne, as Superman often does, to secure a sack.

3. Derrick Henry or Rolando McClain - The Hulk

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While Gibbs and Williams may hold the title of fastest in program history, the duo of Derrick Henry and Rolando McClain may be the most physically imposing. Both standing around 6-foot-3, 245 lbs. with the ability to move as fluid as anyone, Henry and McClain are excellent fits for The Hulk moniker.

4. Dijon Lee - Mr. Fantastic

Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee
Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee / Credit @Dijon_Leejr on X

One of the lengthiest cornerback prospects that you will likely ever see, Dijon Lee is a perfect fit for the role of Mr. Fantastic. He stands at 6-foot-4, 197 lbs. and has as wide of a coverage radius as anyone. Lee's extremely long arms allow him to easily breakup even the best thrown passes.

5. Bray Hubbard - Wolverine

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts a pass
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potentially the unspoken X-factor of Alabama's 2025 defense (see what I did there?), Bray Hubbard is a dynamic ball hawk with the ability to get downfield and deliver bone crushing hits. He was nothing but excellent for the Tide in 2024 will likely continue to terrorize opposing offenses this season.

6. Parker Brailsford - Juggernaut

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) smiles as he leaves the field after defeating the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Though technically not a hero, Juggernaut is the perfect comparison for Parker Brailsford. As the centerpiece of Alabama's offensive line, the former Washington Husky is tasked with setting the tone on each and every play, and he does so with great success. He is as dominant up front as almost anyone with his ability to move defenders around with ease.

7. Jalen Hurts - Silver Surfer

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) walks to the field before the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Again, not technically a hero, but the comparison is just too good to ignore. Jalen Hurts, much like the Silver Surfer, is known for his strength, but is seemingly more widely recognized for his stoic and often well thought out approach to public speaking. Taken right from the playbook of Nick Saban, Hurts is a player that will rarely create viral moments outside of what he does on the field.

