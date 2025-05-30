Alabama Football Stars as Superheroes: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither compare current and former Alabama football stars to their superhero counterparts.
For many fans of any sport, their favorite athletes are often viewed as heroes in one way or another. Whether its a personal connection with a player, or simply admiration for what they can do on the field, athletes are no stranger to being referred to as such.
But what if those athletes were actual super-heroes?
Let's take a look at some former and current Alabama football stars and what their comic counterparts might look like.
1. Jahmyr Gibbs or Jameson Williams - The Flash
Two of the fastest players to ever grace the Crimson Tide program, it was impossible to decide between Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, so both of them get the nod for The Flash comparison.
2. Jonathan Allen - Superman
While this may not be the first comparison that comes to mind, let me remind you of Jonathan Allen's 2016 game against Texas A&M in which the 6-foot-3, 290 lb. defender went airborne, as Superman often does, to secure a sack.
3. Derrick Henry or Rolando McClain - The Hulk
While Gibbs and Williams may hold the title of fastest in program history, the duo of Derrick Henry and Rolando McClain may be the most physically imposing. Both standing around 6-foot-3, 245 lbs. with the ability to move as fluid as anyone, Henry and McClain are excellent fits for The Hulk moniker.
4. Dijon Lee - Mr. Fantastic
One of the lengthiest cornerback prospects that you will likely ever see, Dijon Lee is a perfect fit for the role of Mr. Fantastic. He stands at 6-foot-4, 197 lbs. and has as wide of a coverage radius as anyone. Lee's extremely long arms allow him to easily breakup even the best thrown passes.
5. Bray Hubbard - Wolverine
Potentially the unspoken X-factor of Alabama's 2025 defense (see what I did there?), Bray Hubbard is a dynamic ball hawk with the ability to get downfield and deliver bone crushing hits. He was nothing but excellent for the Tide in 2024 will likely continue to terrorize opposing offenses this season.
6. Parker Brailsford - Juggernaut
Though technically not a hero, Juggernaut is the perfect comparison for Parker Brailsford. As the centerpiece of Alabama's offensive line, the former Washington Husky is tasked with setting the tone on each and every play, and he does so with great success. He is as dominant up front as almost anyone with his ability to move defenders around with ease.
7. Jalen Hurts - Silver Surfer
Again, not technically a hero, but the comparison is just too good to ignore. Jalen Hurts, much like the Silver Surfer, is known for his strength, but is seemingly more widely recognized for his stoic and often well thought out approach to public speaking. Taken right from the playbook of Nick Saban, Hurts is a player that will rarely create viral moments outside of what he does on the field.