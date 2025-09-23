SI

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery Signed Fitting Fan Poster After Big Night vs. Ravens

What a keepsake.

Brigid Kennedy

Gibbs and Montgomery refer to themselves as Sonic and Knuckles, in light of their iconic pairing.
Gibbs and Montgomery refer to themselves as Sonic and Knuckles, in light of their iconic pairing. / SportsCenter / X / Screenshot
Sonic and Knuckles—er, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery—were at it again on Monday night when the Lions pounced on the Ravens, 38-30.

Both running backs had excellent games with two touchdowns each, and even made some unique NFL history alongside receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

So safe to say it was a good night to get some merch signed by either one of them. But one fan got both players to lend their John Hancocks to the cause, and with the perfect piece of signing material, to boot.

In keeping with their duo's famous nickname, Gibbs and Montgomery signed a fan's Sonic and Knuckles poster, which featured a version of Sonic wearing a Gibbs jersey and a version of Knuckles donning Monty's. The text at the top read, "Running like crazy!"

Perfect.

Watch video of that below:

Now that's a good keepsake.

Next up for this duo? A visit from the Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

