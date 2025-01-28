Alabama Gymnast Announces Medical Retirement
After missing the first three meets of the season, Alabama fifth-year gymnast Cameron Machado announced her medical retirement from the sport on Tuesday morning.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to medically retire from gymnastics at the University of Alabama," Machado said in a statement released on social media. "This school, and more specifically this program, has given me so much and I will alawys be grateful for the experiences, growth, relationships and memories I've gained along the way. I've had the honor of contributing to this amazing team both on and off the floor, and I will always cherish my time at The Capstone."
Machado had been granted a fifth year of eligibility over the offseason alongside Shania Adams. Before the season started, Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said that Machado would be out for the first meet, and they were "unsure" when she would be cleared to return.
She was one of Alabama's best and most consistent performers on the uneven bars last season, with a career best of 9.975 on the apparatus. In 2024, she earned 12 scores of 9.9 or better between the bars and floor exercise. Johnston had said the Crimson Tide was hoping to get Machado in the balance beam lineup as well this year.
Alabama is also without freshman Love Birt for the entire season. The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start with a 197.025 in the opening meet, but struggled in the following two meets. Alabama will travel to face Georgia this Friday at 6 p.m.
