Three Alabama Storylines to Watch For During Senior Bowl Week
Every year between the end of the college football season and the NFL draft, dozens of the best seniors in college football descend on Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. It's a chance for the sports veteran players to interact with NFL coaches and executives throughout the week and play in the game at the end of the week with fellow draft hopefuls, all with the goals of making the right connections and impressing the right people to increase their draft stock.
Alabama is represented by four players this year: quarterback Jalen Milroe, punter James Burnip, tight end CJ Dippre and defensive lineman Tim Smith. Defensive back Malachi Moore also accepted an invitation but will be unable to compete as he continues to recover from his injury.
The players began arriving in Mobile on Sunday and the official measurements were released on Monday. But the week really gets going when practices start on Tuesday, continuing through Thursday with the actual game on Saturday. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is also scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon in Mobile.
Here are a few Alabama storylines to watch as the week goes on:
1. Can Jalen Milroe cement himself as a first-round draft pick?
Depending on which outlet you look at, Jalen Milroe is being projected anywhere from the No. 2 overall pick to the second round. Milroe struggled at times in his final season with the Crimson Tide, especially in the last third of the year, but he has the physical attributes and skills that are appealing to a lot of NFL executives.
Milroe's speed and athleticism are off the charts for a quarterback. He's also an intelligent guy, winning the William Campbell Trophy this season, and should interview well with executives. He's shown flashes of how special he can be in the passing game, but needs to show consistency in that area This week in Mobile will be his first opportunity to get direct coaching from current NFL coaches. Can he take advantage?
This is an overall weaker quarterback class for the 2025 NFL Draft, and that works to Milroe's advantage. In other years, it might have been better for the Alabama quarterback to come back to school another year to increase his draft stock, but because of his skills and the pool of talent this year, his draft stock is already high. If he impresses in front of NFL coaches, scouts and executives this week, he could lock up his position as a Day 1 pick in April.
2. Can James Burnip impress an NFL team enough to get drafted?
It's extremely rare for punters to get drafted in the NFL. Since 2000, there have only been two years were at least four punters got picked in the same draft with multiple instances of just one or none. JK Scott is the only Alabama punter to get drafted in that time frame.
Obviously, all 32 NFL teams need a punter, but most teams don't want to use a valuable draft pick on a punter unless they are in desparate need or the punter has proven himself worthy of being drafted. It can be challenging to even find any mock drafts that rate the punters available, but former Alabama punter James Burnip is considered one of the best available in this year's cycle.
Burnip showed a lot of improvement over his Alabama career, jumping his average yards per punt from 39.1 in his freshman season to 45.4 this past year. He consistently got better as his career went on. The punter will have the opportunity to prove this week why he's worthy of a draft pick by one of these NFL teams.
3. What will Kalen DeBoer talk about in his first public media availability since the season ended?
It's been almost a month since Kalen DeBoer's first season as Alabama head coach wrapped up with a disappointing loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. DeBoer and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail both in the portal and at the high school level since.
DeBoer's first season got off to a promising start with the Crimson Tide reaching No. 1 after beating Georgia, but Alabama finished the season 4-4 down the stretch against the last eight Power Four teams it faced. DeBoer has been a proven winner everywhere he's been, and a 9-4 season isn't up to his standard or the Alabama standard, but it is forgivable in Year 1. It will be less forgiveable if it happens again.
The appearance in Mobile will mostly be about supporting his former players that are participating in the Senior Bowl, but it will also be his first opportunity to answer questions since the season ended. The Alabama head coach isn't normally the most expressive or revealing coach with the media, but a more informal environment could produce some interesting stories in the offseason.
