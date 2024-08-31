Alabama Honoring 50th Anniversary of Women's Athletics: Roll Call, August 31, 2024
Alabama sports continue to reach milestones, as Crimson Tide women's athletics is heading into its 50th season at the capstone.
This magnificent achievement will be celebrated throughout the academic year. There will be special events and ticket offers to home contests, videos commemorating the anniversary and reunions for many of the former athletes who paved the way for young women today.
"It's exciting to be at a place like the University of Alabama during a time when we are celebrating 50 years of women's varsity athletics," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said. "Women's athletics has only strengthened our athletic department and the accomplishments and strides that have been made should be a source of pride. I'm thrilled to be a part in leading this yearlong campaign that highlights their contributions to our department."
In total, Alabama women's athletics have collected eight National Championships: gymnastics (1988, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2011, 2012), softball (2012) and golf (2012).
The first moments of honoring Alabama women's athletics will begin with a montage during the football team's season opener vs. Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball (Game 1): Alabama 3, Grambling State 2
- Volleyball (Game 2): Alabama 3, The Citadel 1
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
It's game day!!
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football released a hype video ahead of its season opener at home against Western Kentucky.
- Alabama is the only school in the country that will all but certainly have its football and basketball teams in the top-5 of their respective sport. Kalen DeBoer and Nate Oats the two head coaches in charge of making this a reality posed for a photo.
- Former Alabama standout and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had his high school No. 3 jersey retired. Williams is a product of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Mo.
- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacted to his viral Vrbo commercial.
- Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman and three-time National Champion Barrett Jones reflected on his time at Alabama.
- The NCAA updated its horse-collar tackle policy: "For player safety, horse-collar tackles that occur within the tackle box will be penalized as a 15-yard personal foul penalty. Currently, a horse-collar tackle within the tackle box is not a foul."
- Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench committed to Texas, per multiple sources. Ffrench originally committed to Alabama on July 22, 2023, but decommitted on Jan. 14, 2023, which was four days after legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys. All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison."- Nick Saban after win at Texas A&M in '17