Alabama Making Case to Claim DBU Title: The Extra Point
Alabama has been sending talented defensive backs to the NFL for years. This season in particular, a number of those players are performing at the top of their game. Four former Alabama defensive backs are in the NFL’s top five in interceptions through Week 8.
Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney stands atop the list with six interceptions. He has already surpassed his previous season high of five, from 2021 with the Giants, and he is only eight games into this 2024 campaign. He has hauled in an interception in a remarkable mark of 75 percent of his games. If he sustains that mark, he is on track to get 12 interceptions on the year. That would be the most interceptions in a season since (another) former Alabama corner, Trevon Diggs, picked off 11 in 2021. The record for most interceptions in a season is currently 14, by the great Night Train Lane.
Both Marlon Humphrey and Brian Branch are tied for third place, with four interceptions a piece. Both of these former Alabama standouts have surpassed their season highs for interceptions, too. It is something to note that each of these players have missed a game for their teams this year due to injury. Branch is second in the league in pass deflections and has shown tremendous growth in his game, even with a stout rookie season a year ago.
Tied for fifth place is Patrick Surtain II with three picks. Surtain has been one of the most reliable corners in the game, since getting drafted out of Alabama, in 2021. In Week 5, the Denver Broncos phenom reeled in an interception in the Raiders’ endzone and took it to the house, 100 yards in the other direction. His pick-six, is the longest interception return in the NFL this season.
As a whole, Alabama defensive backs are ahead among other schools and their former players, statistically. This season, Alabama is 12 interceptions and 25 pass deflections ahead of the next closest team. The players are also 78 tackles ahead of the next closest school as well.
The title of DBU is a highly controversial debate. Stats don’t lie, however, and judging by them, it is pretty safe to say that as of this point in the season, Alabama has a sizeable advantage in this conversation.