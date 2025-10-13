Brian Branch, JuJu Smith-Schuster Ignite Postgame Fight After Chiefs' Win Over Lions
The Chiefs' win over the Lions on Sunday night was a battle, and then it was a fight.
As the clock struck zero in Kansas City's 30-17 victory over Detroit at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes took a knee before sticking his hand out for a shake with Lions defender Brian Branch. The safety ducked the quarterback, however, and then went after wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, slapping him across the helmet.
After that? Chaos ensued as the two teams went after each other on the field to defend their own. Here's a look at the confrontation:
Mahomes spoke about the skirmish after the game.
"We play the game between the whistles," the 30-year-old explained on the NBC broadcast. "They can do all the extracurricular stuff if they want to do, but we just play the game in between the whistles."
On the evening, Mahomes went 22-for-30 for 257 passing yards and three touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a much-needed victory that improves them to 3-3 on the year. He also became a new NFL record holder as the fastest player in league history to notch 300 career passing touchdowns.
Kansas City heads to Las Vegas next Sunday to take on the division-rival Raiders.