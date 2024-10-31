Two Former Alabama Standouts Named NFL Defensive Players of the Month
For the eighth-straight season, the Crimson Tide has the most former players on NFL rosters, and the success all over the field has put Alabama in contention with other schools for the best factory at a variety of positions.
But the last few weeks have belonged to an entire side of the ball rather than one position for Alabama products, as a plethora of sacks, interceptions, tackles for loss and pass breakups have been executed by several Crimson Tide greats over that span.
On Thursday, the NFL named Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Month award. There were no co-winners of this honor in each conference, meaning the AFC and NFC are solely represented by Crimson defenders.
Anderson had a stellar first season as he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Texans made a ton of additions this offseason on both sides of the ball and are emerging as a threat in the AFC. One of those additions was edge rusher Danielle Hunter. As Anderson only continues to grow his game, learning from a 4-time Pro Bowler should provide a massive boost.
And that it has as the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as Anderson currently leads the league in tackles for loss with 11 and is tied for third in sacks with 7.5. At just 23-years-old, he's already proven to be one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.
After spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants, safety Xavier McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason. Throughout his tenure in New York, McKinney was above average at the position among the rest of the league.
But through eight games in Green Bay, he has truly broken out as he leads the entire league in interceptions with six, hauling one in each of the first five weeks as well. There are 21 teams as a whole who are either tied with or have fewer takeaways, not just interceptions, than the 26-year-old alone.
Both of these former Alabama defenders have helped their respective teams currently hold a stellar 6-2 record.