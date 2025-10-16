Alabama QB Ty Simpson Surprises Entire Team With Gifts: Roll Call
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson gave the Crimson Tide an extra boost of energy following Wednesday's practice, as he surprised the entire team with customized YETI coolers and water bottles.
The redshirt junior has shown growth, it seems, in every game throughout the first half of the college football season. The co-captain is skyrocketing his stock for the 2026 NFL Draft every week, and he's also rising in the Heisman Trophy odds with each win as well.
The Crimson Tide currently sits at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, and Simpson is a big reason for UA's success. Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. This surprise gift only helps with how the team views their leader under center.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, October 16, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala. All Day
- Women's basketball: vs. Florida State (exhibition), Birmingham, 12 p.m. CT,
- Soccer: at No. 11 Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6:30 p.m.
- Men's basketball: vs. Florida State (exhibition), Birmingham, 7 p.m., Hibbett on YouTube
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
ITA Fall Regional Championships: Wednesday's Alabama singles record — 6-1; Wednesday's Alabama doubles record — 2-0.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama's offensive line was named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. The Joe Moore Award is given annually to the nation's best offensive line. In the spring, Alabama center Brailsford revealed his season goal of winning the honor, as he did so at Washington in 2023 before transferring in January 2024.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa apologized for the negative comments he made about his Miami Dolphins teammates. Tagovailoa and company are off to a 1-5 start to the season.
- Former Alabama standout cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Terrion Arnold love what they're seeing from the Crimson Tide's usage of left tackle Kadyn Proctor as a ball-carrier.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. were among the best Crimson Tide products this past Sunday.
- Alabama first baseman Abby Duchscherer will play her final year of softball with the Crimson Tide before transferring to North Dakota (her home state) to play basketball next season.
Duchscherer announced on Oct. 1 that she intended to change sports, but the basketball school choice was unknown at the time.
- Alabama's Brycen Jones was named SEC Men's Golfer of the Week. Jones claimed medalist honors at the Turtle Point Invite on Tuesday, as he finished the two-day, 54-hole event with a winning score of 16-under par 200 (66-64-70).
- Alabama track and field is bringing back the Crimson Classic on Oct. 17. Auburn, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Miami and Vanderbilt will also be competing in the meet.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 16, 1937: A record Knoxville crowd of 25,000 fans watched Alabama score touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 14-7 win over Tennessee. The victory made the Crimson Tide odds-on-favorites to win the SEC title. Hal Hughes and Vic Bradford scored touchdowns on quarterback sneaks and only a last-minute touchdown by the Volunteers averted the shutout. It was the first touchdown on the Alabama defense all season. – Bryant Museum
October 16, 1976: Alabama ran its string of consecutive victories over Tennessee to six with a 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium before 82,417 fans. Quarterback Jack O'Rear, who misfired on his only two pass attempts, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries in the wishbone offense. Safety Mike Kramer led the defense with eight tackles and a blocked punt to set up the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. With the game tied at 13, fullback Calvin Culliver, scored the game-winning points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
October 16, 1991: DeAndrew White was born in Houston, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I will not wear that gaudy orange, I will not. It is not in my color wheel and I'm not gonna wear it.”
— Leanne Tuohy, played by actress Sandra Bullock, in the movie “The Blind Side.”