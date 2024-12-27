Alabama Recruiting News, Transfer Portal Recap and More on The All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," break into a wide array of Alabama topics, beginning with recruiting news and ending with a discussion regarding the College Football Playoff.
The duo opens the show with a rundown of the past week on both the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal over the last week. The Crimson Tide added its first commitment of the 2026 class this wee, landing 4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson from Gadsden, Alabama.
Gibson, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player in the state, is a speedy, talented prospect who has lined up on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback. As just a sophomore in 2023, the 5-foot-11, 177lb. defender had 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a fumble recovery in seven appearances. Then, as a junior, Gibson finished the year with four receptions for 97 yards and two scores in eight games.
Next, the pair talked about Alabama's additions this week by way of the transfer portal. The Tide picked up commitments from three premier talents, landing Kam Dewberry from Texas A&M, Nikhai Hill-Green from Colorado and Isaiah Horton from Miami.
Finally, Mason and Joe wrapped the show up by previewing round two of the College Football Playoff, which will feature four high profile matchups. The pair picked their winners for Tuesday's games and even made a prediction at what team will reign supreme after the playoff's conclusion.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".