Alabama Sending 11 to NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships: Roll Call, March 6, 2025
Alabama is sending 11 athletes to the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The Crimson Tide qualified eight swimmers for individual events in addition to adding three relay alternates to its national meet roster.
Alabama will look to add to its number of qualifiers as the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships get underway March 9-12 in Auburn, Ala. The NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships will be held March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash.
Here are the 11 standouts representing the Crimson Tide:
- Emily Jones: 100 backstroke – 50.75 | 200 backstroke – 1:52.25
- Kasia Norman: 100 breaststroke – 59.35
- Diana Petkova: 100 breaststroke – 58.94
- Jada Scott: 100 freestyle – 47.94
- Cadence Vincent: 50 freestyle – 21.59 | 100 freestyle – 48.00
- Liberty Williams: 1650 freestyle –16:09.37
- Kailyn Winter: 50 freestyle – 21.94
- Avery Wiseman: 100 breaststroke – 58.51 | 200 breaststroke – 2:06.28
-200 medley relay – 1:34.36
-200 freestyle relay – 1:26.35
-400 medley relay – 3:29.56
-400 freestyle relay – 3:12.55
- Ella Menear: Relay Alternate
- Victoria Raymond: Relay Alternate
- Charlotte Rosendale: Relay Alternate
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Tennis at Ole Miss at 3 p.m. CT, Watch
- Women's Basketball at SEC Tournament vs. Auburn/Florida at 7:30 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Golf at Darius Rucker Collegiate: finished 11th place overall with a team total of 892
- Baseball: No. 23 Alabama 3, No. 19 Troy 1
- Men's Basketball: No. 5 Florida 99, No. 7 Alabama 94
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball held its practice in Greenville, S.C. for the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide will face the winner of Florida vs. Auburn in the second round.
- Alabama men's golfer Nick Gross was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after a stellar outing at the Watersound Invitational.
- Alabama baseball's Full Count documentary series is set to premiere! Here's a sneak peek at the team's thoughts on superstar infielder Justin Lebron.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 177 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 6, 1971: John Hannah, the standout offensive lineman and wrestler, became the first Southeastern Conference track and field athlete to throw the shot put more than 60 feet when he hit 60-1 in a dual meet with LSU. Hannah also won the discus with a throw of 177-9. Meanwhile, another football player, Jim Krapf, was also the star heavyweight on the wrestling team. Hannah was the only man ever to defeat Krapf, at an open invitational meet the previous year.
March 6, 1950: Johnny Musso was born in Birmingham, Ala.
March 6, 1982: Alabama beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena to win the SEC Basketball Tournament, 48-46. It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC tournament championship, but the program’s first since 1934.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He was not a warm and fuzzy guy with his players. He worked you hard and pushed you hard. He kept a good deal of distance. His motivating style was more an intimidating presence. It took players being away from him and growing up and getting into adulthood for them to truly appreciate him."
–– Johnny Musso on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in Eli Gold's book "Bear's Boys."