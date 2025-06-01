Alabama Track and Field to be Heavily Represented at National Championships: Roll Call, June 1, 2025
Alabama track and field wrapped up its final day of the NCAA East First Round in style as the Crimson Tide are sending three more athletes to the National Championships.
Doris Lemngole's 9:13.12 time at the 3,000-meter steeplechase not only helped her win the race but she also broke the Hodges Stadium facility record. NC State's Angelina Napoleon crossed the finish line in 9:37.12––which was the second-best mark. In other words, as usual, Lemngole absolutely dominated.
Joining Lemngole was Miracle Ailes, who used a season-best performance of 1.82 meters (5-11.50) to advance in the high jump, and Precious Nzeakor, who clocked an advancing, 23.03 time in the 200-meter race.
Across the four-day NCAA East First Round meet, the Crimson Tide be heavily represented at the National Championships at Oregon's Hayward Field from June 11-14:
- Miracle Ailes: women's high jump
- Doris Lemngole: women's 3,000-meter steeplechase
- Precious Nzeakor: women's 200-meter
- Mye'Joi Williams: women's shot put
- Treneese Hamilton: women's shot put
- Christopher Young: men's discus
- Christopher Crawford: men's discus, men's shot put
- Trevor Gunzell: men's discus, men's shot put
- Ezekiel Pitireng: men's 3,000-meter steeplechase
- Samuel Ogazi: men's 400-meter, men's 4x400-meter relay
- Donald Chiyangwa: men's 4x400-meter relay
- Peter Diebold: men's 4x400-meter relay
- Oussama El Bouchayby: men's 4x400-meter relay
- Mariia Horielova: women's long jump
- Megan Albamonti: women's javelin
- Brenda Tuwei: women's 10,000-meter
- Victor Kiprop: men's 10,000-meter
- Dennis Kipruto: men's 10,000-meter
- Dismus Lokira men's 10,000-meter
"Our team showed incredible grit and focus this week – advancing the number of student-athletes we did is a testament to their hard work, and we're excited to carry this momentum to the National Championships in two weeks," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "I couldn't be prouder of how everyone competed throughout this meet – they supported each other, they rose to every challenge and represented the University of Alabama with excellence. This was a total team effort, and they've truly earned their shot on the national stage."
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and Field at NCAA East First Round Day 4: first round women's high jump –– Miracle Ailes (tied for fourth: 1.82 meters), Katelyn Adel (tied for 38th: 1.69 meters) | quarterfinals women's 3,000-meter steeple –– Doris Lemngole (first: 9:13:12), Lilly Walters (28th: 10:23.42) | quarterfinals women's 100-meter –– Precious Nzeakor (24th: 11.42 seconds) | quarterfinals women's 200-meter –– Precious Nzeakor (11th: 23.03 seconds).
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball ended its season 41-18 with its final game being a loss to Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional. Although it wasn't a happy ending that occurred a bit earlier than expected, the Crimson Tide finished with 40 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2002.
- As previously stated, Lemngole has dominated since she arrived in Tuscaloosa. Here's some evidence following Saturday's victory.
- Longtime NFL head coach Jon Gruden sat down with Alabama wide receivers Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton on Friday and discussed how embodying excellence and perfection translates on and off the gridiron.
- And speaking of Alabama greats with tremendous work ethic, former Crimson Tide and current Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is embracing another mentality ahead of Year 3 in the NFL.
- Alabama women's golfer Julia Sánchez Morales is currently at the top of the leaderboard in the Spanish Women's Amateur. She's shooting 7-under par through three days and leads by two strokes with 209 total.
- Alabama women's golfer Harriet Lockley is tied for 12th after the first two rounds of the St. Rule Trophy. Lockley is currently shooting 3-under par on 147 strokes.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
90 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet."
— Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.