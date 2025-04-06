Alabama Wheelchair Basketball Trio Leads Team USA to Americas Championship Title: Roll Call, April 6, 2025
Alabama wheelchair basketball's Tim Houston, Collin Lancaster and assistant coach Michael Auprince helped lead Team USA to a 71-44 gold medal victory over Canada in the 2025 IWBF U23 Americas Championship.
Houston had arguably the performance for Team USA as he logged 13 points and led the U.S. in rebounds (9) and assists (8) while also swiping a steal. Houston's 34 minutes on the floor were five more than any other player.
Lancaster shined off the bench as he scored 10 points on 5 of 7 from the field and dished two assists in just under 11 minutes. The next closest scorer off the bench had three points.
Auprince and the Crimson Tide duo will be in São Paulo, Brazil for the IWBF U23 World Championships from June 12-21.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis vs. Texas A&M (Senior Day), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT
- Softball at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 4 p.m., ESPNU
- Gymnastics vs. Cal, Florida and Oregon State, Tuscaloosa Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball (Game 1): Alabama 6, Auburn 5
- Softball: LSU 2, Alabama 1
- Baseball (Game 2): Auburn 7, Alabama 5
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football spent time with Operation Teammate. This initiative provides military children with community resources and leadership opportunities to enhance their quality of life.
- Matt Ryan, a former 4-time Pro Bowler, 2016 MVP, Atlanta Falcons quarterback and longtime teammate of Alabama and NFL legend Julio Jones, congratulated the all-time great wide receiver on his retirement.
- Alabama guard Zaay Green scored five points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in the Women's College Basketball All-Star game.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
137 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.
April 6, 1977: Former baseball All-America Andy Phillips was born in Tuscaloosa.
April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.
April 6, 2001: Basketball guard Kira Lewis Jr. was born.
April 6, 2012: Jennifer Fenton set the NCAA record with 74 consecutive stolen bases without being caught, while swiping two bases in the third inning during Alabama’s 6-0 win over LSU.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"While it was great and I want to thank [the fans] and thank our players for getting us here, we're not finished. We'd like to get back here and win this whole thing. I think that's what our goal's going to be. We're going to aim to get back here, aim to get back here and win the final game. We just got to keep knocking at the door, ask for them to continue to support us like the way they've been, and we'll continue to put a winning product on the floor for them."
— Nate Oats at the Final Four after losing to UConn on this date in 2024.