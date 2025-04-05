Alabama Softball Bats Freeze in 2-1 Loss to LSU
No. 23 Alabama softball's offense was non-existent in Friday's 8-0 run-ruling road loss to No. 7 LSU.
The Crimson Tide aimed for a better start with heated up bats in Game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday evening but it was too little too late as the Tigers bested Alabama once again 2-1.
The Crimson Tide has scored one run in two games against LSU with a combined 7 of 42 slate (.167) from the batter's box.
LSU's offense at the beginning of Friday's game became an instant momentum booster and the Tide never recovered. The Tigers put one run on the scoreboard in the first inning, but as you could see by the final score, they didn't dominate Alabama from the start like in Game 1.
Alabama pitcher Emily Winstead was taken out of Friday's game even before the second out as in that span the Tigers scored three runs (two earned) on four hits. However, even though Jocelyn Briski allowed just one run on Saturday, her three walks given up to LSU first five hitters made head coach Patrick Murphy put her on the bench before the second out once again.
Catelyn Riley filled in for Briski and quickly got the Crimson Tide out of the eyebrow-raising first inning. Nevertheless, Riley, who entered the game with an 8-1 record on the mound this season, held LSU's batters in check for a while.
The Tigers didn't score again until the fourth inning and Riley wrapped her evening up at the end of that frame. In 3 2/3 innings, Riley allowed six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. She often got Alabama out of innings as LSU was 2 of 13 (.154) with runners in scoring position by the time she taken out.
Alabama's offense couldn't help Riley at all though as the Crimson Tide didn't record a single hit until the fourth inning. The player who recorded the hit: Riley via a single. Shortstop Salen Hawkins' single in the fifth frame was the Tide's second hit.
Alabama tallied its first run of the game in that same inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. But bats weren't the reason for it as LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener hit back-to-back batters after walking Audrey Vandagriff.
Heavener shut down the Tide from start to just about the finish as in six innings and 119 pitches, she allowed one run on just three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Alabama's offense came alive in the seventh inning after Lauren Johnson singled, a throwing error had baserunners on second and third base and Kali Heivilin walked. But even though the bases were loaded with one out, it was too little too late as LSU retired the next two batters.
Alabama slides down to 27-15 (4-7) while the Tigers move up to 34-4 (8-3). The Crimson Tide aims to finish this three-game series strongly on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.