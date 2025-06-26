Alabama Women's Basketball Competing in Baha Mar Tournament: Roll Call
Alabama women's basketball will compete as one of eight teams in the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship from Nov. 24-26 in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Crimson Tide join a tournament field that also includes Belmont, Harvard, Minnesota, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia. The eighth team is yet to be announced, but when it is, matchups and tip times will be revealed.
The event will feature two separate, four-team divisions resulting in two champions being crowned.
This will be head coach Kristy Curry and Alabama's second trip to the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship as the Tide previously competed in 2022.
- Alabama men's basketball Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had his medical redshirt approved after last season ended very early due to a ruptured Achilles. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats has previously said that he anticipates Wrightsell will be "fully ready to go by the first game."
- Alabama track and field superstar Doris Lemngole was named a semifinalist for the second time in as many years she's been a collegiate athlete. The Bowerman is awarded each year to the top male & top female athlete in collegiate track & field.
- Alabama legend and future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry went back to his roots of Yulee, Fla. and gave back to his community.
- Alabama track and field signed UMBC transfer Alpha Balde, who specializes in sprints. Balde will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season.
- Alabama softball landed former Houston infielder and pitcher Brooke Wells from the transfer portal on June 21 and on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide made it official.
- Alabama's Toni Dragoja and Tim Korstanje will race at the 2025 European Aquatics U23 Swimming Championships in Slovakia from Thursday through Saturday.
- Alabama women's basketball freshman forward Lourdes Da Silva Costa introduced herself to Crimson Tide fans.
- Alabama volleyball shared the link for season tickets.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
65 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 26, 1966: Bump Elliott, head coach at Michigan, and Jim MacKenzie, head coach at Oklahoma were added to the upcoming coaching clinic in Tuscaloosa, which promised to be one of the best ever. Already slated to talk were Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian and his top assistant John Ray. More than 500 coaches were expected to attend the August 1-4 clinic.
June 26, 1997: Legendary wide receiver Don Hutson, a former Alabama All-American, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 84. Twice named the NFL MVP, the eight-time All-Pro was considered to be the first modern receiver, and credited with creating many of the modern pass routes still used today.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Fluid in motion, wondrously elusive with the fake, inventive in his patterns and magnificently at ease when catching the ball ... Hutson and fellow Hall of Famer Millard "Dixie" Howell became football's most celebrated passing combination."- Don Hutson's CFB Hall of Fame profile