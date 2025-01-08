Bama in the NFL Annual Awards: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the best Crimson Tide products from this NFL season.
Year after year, Alabama––the school that's produced the most NFL players for the eighth consecutive season––is heavily represented in the annual event featuring the league's most elite talent. 2025 is no different as 10 former Crimson Tide standouts made the Pro Bowl.
While these 10 players stood out among the rest of the NFL, a few of them also shined brighter than the most-elite members of the league and could very well be up for annual awards at the NFL Honors.
Here are the best Bama in the NFL players from this season...
Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry
As good as the former Alabama running backs were this season––four of which were top-11 in the league in rushing yards––Baltimore Ravens bruising back Derrick Henry takes the cake. In his first year with the Ravens, Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing yards and tied with fellow Crimson Tide product Jahmyr Gibbs with a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Pat Surtain II
There's no doubt that the Denver Broncos cornerback was the best defensive Alabama player this season, but he took it a step further as he has a very good chance to be named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. Per Next Gen Stats, he's ranked first among cornerbacks in the following: fewest yards allowed, fewest yards allowed per coverage snap, lowest target rate in coverage, fewest air yards per target and he has not missed a tackle all season.
Most Improved Offensive Player: Jerry Jeudy
The wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and his numbers in the second half of the season helped create career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,229––sixth-most in the NFL). He also recorded a career-high 235 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against the Denver Broncos––his former team.
Most Improved Defensive Player: Xavier McKinney
McKinney also thrived in his first year on a new team as the Green Bay Packers safety finished second in the league in interceptions with eight, while also logging 88 tackles, 11 pass breakups a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His leadership in the secondary helped the Packers finish the regular season as the sixth-best scoring defense in the NFL.
Team of the Year: Detroit Lions
Nearly every NFL team has at least one former Alabama player, but not every Crimson Tide product is a starter or impact player. There are teams with as many as five or six former Alabama standouts on the active roster, but the 15-2 Detroit Lions' quartet of running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jameson Williams, safety Brian Branch and rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold takes the cake with ease.
As previously stated, Gibbs shared the rushing touchdowns title with Derrick Henry, but no one had more rushing/receiving scores than him. Williams broke out in his third season with 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. Branch's 15 pass breakups and hard-hitting play style anchored a Lions defense depleted by injuries and Arnold turned in a solid rookie season with 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups.