Keelon Russell Inks First NIL Deal
Crimson Tide quarterback signee Keelon Russell, one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 class, officially signed his first major NIL deal this week just days after his arrival in Tuscaloosa.
The talented signal caller, who many project to eventually become a top NFL draft prospect, joined Panini America, a trading card company recognized as one of the leaders in the business. Per a press release from the company, Russell will be featured not only on collectible cards for collegiate athletes, but in promotional material for Panini America as well.
“With Keelon being from right here in the Dallas area, we’ve had the opportunity to follow his high school career closely. Keelon is a dynamic player on-the-field and off-the-field,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations Jason Howarth, “We look forward to supporting Keelon as he moves on to Alabama and bringing Keelon’s trading cards to his fans through our products.”
This past season, now former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was just one of a handful of athletes to ink exclusive deals with the brand.
As a senior at Duncanville High School, Russell was nothing short of sensational, throwing for over 4,000 yards and compiling nearly 60 total touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year following the season and also suited up for the Under Armour All-American Game.
He joins an Alabama quarterback room in flux following the departure of Milroe to the NFL. While redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson is the most experienced option, and former Washington transfer Austin Mack seems to be DeBoer's own choice, Russell may have the highest ceiling of all three.