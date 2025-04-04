Bama's Inside Backers and Defensive End Jalen Brewster: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's close down the week with a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods. We get into spring practice standouts, while focusing on the Crimson Tide inside linebacker room, discuss concession prices around different sporting events and finally finish by interviewing a Class of 2027 defensive end.
The program opens with thoughts and threads from the previous week before settling into a discussion on Alabama football. The Crimson Tide sees two veteran linebackers out for spring practice, leaving opportunity to impress for younger players.
We finish the program by interviewing Class of 2027 defensive end Jalen Brewster out of Cedar Hill Texas. Brewster played against Keelon Russell last year and is one of the most coveted edge rushers in the rising junior class.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
