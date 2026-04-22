Has Alabama Filled Taylor Bol Bowen's Role as he Transfers to Big Ten Program?

Former Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen is transferring to Oregon, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Bol Bowen was the first of what is now four members of the Crimson Tide to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining fellow forward Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah.

In 30 games (11 starts) this season, Bol Bowen averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds (1.1 offensive), 1.0 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals in 19 minutes per contest. The junior only played one season at Alabama, after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Florida State.

Bol Bowen announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 6. And now two weeks later, as he prepares for his senior year under longtime Ducks head coach Dana Altman, has Alabama done enough to replace him?

Well, head coach Nate Oats emphasized after the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to Michigan that the Crimson Tide has "got to get bigger."

In addition to 7-foot Noah Williamson exhausting his collegiate eligibility, 6-foot-11 Sherrell and 6-foot-10 Bol Bowen transferred, while 6-foot-8 Amari Allen declared for the 2026 NBA Draft this past Sunday night (still maintaining collegiate eligibility).

However, all four of the Crimson Tide's incoming transfers are frontcourt players who stand at 6-foot-8 or taller. But to stay closer to Bol Bowen's height, three of them are at least 6-foot-10: Kentucky's Brandon Garrison, Mississippi State's Jamarion Davis-Fleming and Boise State's Drew Fielder.

Garrison, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward/center, averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in the 16.3 minutes per game this past season. He'll mostly reside in the paint next season, as he's attempted 57 three-pointers (16 makes — 28.1 percent) in 103 career contests.

Davis-Fleming, who stands at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, averaged 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.2 minutes per contest as a freshman. He had two blocks in 10 of his 18 SEC games with the Bulldogs. His paint instincts also helped him grab at least eight rebounds six times.

Fielder, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound big man, averaged 14.7 points on 54.7 percent from the field — the best mark in the Mountain West — and 40.9 percent from deep with the Broncos last season. The All-Mountain West Second Team member might be the frontrunner to have the most minutes among the transfers, as he helps fill the roles of both Bol Bowen and Sherrell.

Bol Bowen had some really solid moments at Alabama, but his initial departure didn't obliterate the Crimson Tide's goals for next season. That said, UA's additions from the transfer portal should more than make up for Bol Bowen no longer being in Tuscaloosa.

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

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