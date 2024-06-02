Bryce Young Hosts Youth Football Camp in Carolina: Roll Call, June 2, 2024
Former Alabama star Bryce Young is making a difference in his new community. The Carolina Panthers' quarterback pick hosted a youth football camp in Charlotte, North Carolina that was free for kids from the ages of six to 13.
Young was selected first overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL after becoming the first quarterback in Alabama history to win the Heisman trophy in 2022. Young had a rough rookie season with the Panthers finishing the year 2-15. He threw for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Several of his Carolina teammates came out to support and help with the event including Austin Corbett, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer Taylor Moton, Adam Thielen and Jonathon Brooks.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball vs. No. 4 Florida, Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ABC
Crimson Tide Results:
Baseball: Stetson 4, Alabama 0
Did you notice?
- Three former Alabama golfers are still alive in the US Women’s Open. After Round 3, Jiwon Jeon is T29 at +7. Cheyenne Knight and Kristen Gillman are both T60 at +11.
- Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron led the St. Louis Battlehawks to a 13-12 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. McCarron had 115 yards and a touchdown.
- Alabama swimmer Drayden Bell secured a spot in the 50m freestyle for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
90 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum
June 2, 1990: Eddie Lacy was born in Gretna, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.”— Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina