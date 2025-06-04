ESPN Propaganda and Know Your Enemy: South Carolina Edition on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have some fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into the newest ESPN Football Power Index ratings and how it could relate to future College Football Playoff models. The show congratulates and highlight's Rob Vaughn's contract extension and then dives into the South Carolina Gamecocks as we continue our summer series "Know Your Enemy".
The show opens with ESPN's Football Power Index as they have a whopping 13 SEC schools ranked in the top 25. Which schools are massively overrated and how does this metric change the way we feel about the future of the College Football Playoff?
The show pitstops with Alabama baseball as Rob Vaughn was given a contract extension after leading the Crimson Tide to its best regular season since 2002.
Finally we pivot into our summer series "Know Your Enemy" and discuss one of Alabama's biggest road games of the year. Can Alabama go into Williams-Brice Stadium and escape with a win?
This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"
