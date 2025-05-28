Bama Central

Know Your Enemy: Cupcake Edition on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's dive into the Warhawks and Panthers as we continue previewing Alabama's 2025 opponents. | Episode 448: May 28, 2025.

Joe Gaither

JG Show Edit
JG Show Edit / Joe Gaither | Canv

Let's get the hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" fired up with Mason Woods as we discuss Ryan Williams on the cover of College Football 26, both of Alabama's cupcake opponents in 2025, we take a great voicemail and then discuss SEC spring meetings and the College Football Playoffs.

The program opens with our countdown as we're 94 days away from the Crimson Tide kicking off against Florida State.

We move from our countdown into the voicemail line as Robert calls to talk about an ugly moment in college baseball.

The show dives into yesterday's video game news as the Crimson Tide has its fourth player on the cover of the EA Sports College Football game. Did Ryan Williams belong on the cover with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith?

We move into a discussion on Alabama Football's two inferior opponents next season. The Crimson Tide welcomes Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois into Tuscaloosa and Woods gives us some of the basic ingredients in the two cupcakes.

This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"

Finally, the program goes into a tangent on the College Football Playoff and how the coaches and administrators appear to see the sport a bit differently.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/All Things Bama