Know Your Enemy: Cupcake Edition on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" fired up with Mason Woods as we discuss Ryan Williams on the cover of College Football 26, both of Alabama's cupcake opponents in 2025, we take a great voicemail and then discuss SEC spring meetings and the College Football Playoffs.
The program opens with our countdown as we're 94 days away from the Crimson Tide kicking off against Florida State.
We move from our countdown into the voicemail line as Robert calls to talk about an ugly moment in college baseball.
The show dives into yesterday's video game news as the Crimson Tide has its fourth player on the cover of the EA Sports College Football game. Did Ryan Williams belong on the cover with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith?
We move into a discussion on Alabama Football's two inferior opponents next season. The Crimson Tide welcomes Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois into Tuscaloosa and Woods gives us some of the basic ingredients in the two cupcakes.
This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"
Finally, the program goes into a tangent on the College Football Playoff and how the coaches and administrators appear to see the sport a bit differently.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
