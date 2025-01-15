Bama Central

Former Alabama Players to Watch in the NFL Divisional Round: Just A Minute

Six of the NFL's final eight teams have at least one former Alabama standout playing this weekend.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate their touchdown connection against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate their touchdown connection against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the Crimson Tide products who will play in the NFL Divisional round of the playoffs.

After an exciting Wild Card weekend, only eight NFL teams are left with the goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Of these eight teams, six of them include at least one former Alabama standout. Every game will feature at least one starter with Crimson Tide roots as well.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

The Texans and Chiefs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Houston has four Alabama starters while Kansas City has zero.

Texans

  • John Metchie III, wide receiver
  • Irv Smith Jr., tight end (backup)
  • Will Anderson Jr., defensive end
  • Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker
  • Christian Harris, linebacker
  • Anthony Averett, cornerback (practice squad)

Chiefs

  • None

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

The Commanders and Lions will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Washington has three Alabama starters while Detroit has four. The Lions are the Bama in the NFL Team of the Year.

Commanders

  • Brian Robinson Jr., running back
  • Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle
  • Daron Payne, defensive tackle

Lions

  • Jahmyr Gibbs, running back
  • Jameson Williams, wide receiver
  • Terrion Arnold, cornerback
  • Brian Branch, safety

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

The Rams and Eagles will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia has three Alabama starters while Los Angeles has zero.

Los Angeles Rams

  • None

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Jalen Hurts, quarterback
  • DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
  • Landon Dickerson, left guard
  • Tyler Steen, left guard (backup)
  • Byron Young, defensive tackle (designated to return)
  • Eli Ricks, cornerback (third-string)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

The Ravens and Bills will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore has two Alabama starters (both are Pro Bowlers) while Buffalo has one.

Baltimore Ravens

  • Derrick Henry, running back
  • Darrian Dalcourt, offensive lineman (practice squad)
  • Marlon Humphrey, cornerback
  • Jalyn Armour-Davis (injured reserve)

Buffalo Bills

  • Amari Cooper, wide receiver
  • Kareem Jackson, safety (practice squad)

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

