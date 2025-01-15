2027 Edge Rusher Decommits from Alabama
The Crimson Tide's 2027 recruiting class took a hit this week as Kalen DeBoer and his staff lost a commitment from 4-Star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis.
The 6-foot-3, 220 lb. defender had been committed to Alabama since July of last year. He took to social media to confirm the decision.
"All love Bama fam, please respect my decision," he wrote in his post.
An in-state prospect, Willis hails from Moody, Alabama and was nothing short of incredible this season for the Blue Devils. He finished the year with 95 total tackles, 26 of which went for a loss, and 17.0 sacks. As a sophomore, in 2023, Willis was just as dominant, ending the season with 80 total tackles, 14.5 TFL's and nine sacks.
247Sports ranks the talented edge rusher as the No. 4 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 57 player in the nation overall. He is one of the class of 2027's most highly sought after prospects, so this is certainly a blow to the Crimson Tide. While there is still ample time left to reclaim the commitment, DeBoer and his staff have struggled to recruit within the state lines early in their tenure.
Willis was one of just three commits for the 2027 class which now consists of athlete Alexander Ward and fellow edge rusher Jabarrius Garror. Alabama ranks second in the nation as of now for 2027, sitting just behind Ohio State.