Former Alabama Standouts Raking in NFL Pro Bowl Votes: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses Crimson Tide products who should have your vote make the NFL Pro Bowl.
We are somehow less than a month away from the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL regular season, and like most years, former Alabama standouts are shining among the rest of the league. These beaming 'Bama stars have gained recognition from the NFL world throughout the season and their efforts can now be acknowledged by you the fans.
Last week was the first time this season that the annual Pro Bowl ballot was opened to the public. Fans have the option to vote for six players per position as many times as they'd like until the ballot closes a few weeks from now.
On Monday, the results for the first week's draw had multiple Alabama players among the top vote-getters at their respective positions.
2015 Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry received the second-most votes (40,729) among all players and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had the fifth-most votes (35,637) compared to the rest of the NFL.
Defensively, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey received the most votes at his position among the AFC while Green Bay Packers' Xavier McKinney led all safeties in the NFC.
While some Crimson Tide products aren't necessarily at the very top of their position in votes, Packers running back Josh Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing yards this season, while Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is fourth. Additionally, Lions hard-hitting safety Brian Branch has the seventh-most interceptions and the third-most pass breakups, while Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is top-10 in sacks and tackles for loss despite missing two games.
To vote for your favorite Alabama greats click here.