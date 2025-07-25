Greg Byrne Releases Statement on President Trump's Executive Order: Roll Call
President Donald Trump released and signed executive order titled “SAVING COLLEGE SPORTS" with the goal of reining in the "out-of-control" pay for play system that NIL has created across college athletics, but mainly in football and men's basketball.
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne released a statement on social media Thursday evening in appreciation of the order.
"The University of Alabama applauds this executive order from President Trump to help ensure a long-term, sustainable model of intercollegiate athletics," Byrne said in the statement. "We are proud of our broad-based athletics programs and strongly support future regulatory and congressional action that will preserve these opportunities for student-athletes."
The executive order includes items on protecting and increasing scholarships for non-revenue sports and prohibiting third party pay for play by boosters.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- 2026 LB commit Xavier Griffin has shut down his recruitment and is "100% locked in" with the Crimson Tide.
- Kalen DeBoer's former quarterback at Washington and current Atlanta Falcon, Michael Penix, has apparently been spending time with the Alabama head coach this summer and approves of his house in Tuscaloosa.
- Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts was one of the 60 players chosen to participate in the AUSL All-Star Cup.
- Alabama track and field released the fall cross country schedule. The season will start August 29 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the NCAA Championship race will be in Columbia, Missouri on Nov. 22.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
36 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 25, 1910: LeGrant Scott, who played baseball for the Crimson Tide, was an outfielder for the 1939 Philadelphia Phillies and a professional manager and scout, was born in Cleveland.
July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement effective Jan. 1, 1931.
July 25, 2001: Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, was born in Philadelphia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Looks like Alabama to me.” —Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football